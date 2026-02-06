J-10s carry out flight shows in Singapore

The J-10 fighter jets from the People's Liberation Army Air Force have conducted two aerobatic performances at the 10th Singapore Airshow, and are scheduled to make the last one on Saturday, according to the PLA Air Force.

On Wednesday, the Chinese aircraft from the August 1st Air Demonstration Team, China's famed aerobatic team, carried out their second flight show at the biennial aviation industry event, following their first performance on Tuesday after the air show's opening ceremony.

The jets — three J-10SYs and three J-10CYs — performed various formations, solo flying as well as flybys for the audience and used colored smoke trails to improve visual effects.

"It is good for us to be here to fly with elite aerobatic teams from other countries. This occasion gives us opportunities to show our skills and learn from others. I am sure that through our performances, people outside China will be able to better understand the PLA Air Force and the friendship between the Chinese and Singaporean peoples will further deepen," said Colonel He Xiaoli, a veteran female pilot in the Chinese team who took part in the flight display.

This is the second time that the August 1st Air Demonstration Team is participating in the Singaporean air show, following the 7th edition in February 2020. It also marks the 13th overseas display mission for the team, which made its international debut at the 2013 Moscow air show.

Accompanied by a YY-20A tanker aircraft, the J-10 jets departed from an air base in southwestern China on Jan 27 and arrived at Changi Airport in Singapore later that day after a nonstop flight.

The J-10SY is an aerobatic variant of the J-10S two-seat trainer, while the J-10CY was developed based on the J-10C combat jet for stunt display.

An export version of the J-10C was reported to have achieved its first-ever hit record in a regional conflict last year, attracting wide attention.

Founded in January 1962 and named after the date of the founding of the PLA, the elite display group has performed in more than 800 events in front of Chinese spectators and delegations from over 180 countries and regions.

In another development, Aviation Industry Corp of China, the country's leading aircraft maker, placed a large model of its J-35A stealth fighter jet at the center of its booth at the Singaporean show, apparently intending to promote the radar-evading plane in the international market.

According to AVIC, the J-35A's main role is to achieve and maintain air superiority, with a secondary mission of conducting air strikes on land and sea targets. It is designed to engage hostile aircraft, including fighters and bombers, intercept enemy cruise missiles, and neutralize adversaries' land — and ship-based air defense systems, the company said.