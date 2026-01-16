Big cargo drone aces elevated test flight

A new large cargo drone model successfully completed a transprovincial test flight over plateau regions, demonstrating its ability to operate in extreme high-altitude conditions, its developer said.

The prototype FP-985 Taurus fixed-wing unmanned aircraft took off on Tuesday from Mainling Airport in Nyingchi city in the Xizang autonomous region, carrying local specialties such as butter tea and yak dairy products.

It flew across the western foothills of the Himalayan mountains on a challenging route designed to test its performance in complex terrain.

Mainling Airport is regarded by civil aviation industry insiders as one of China's most demanding airports because of its elevation of about 2,900 meters and its location nestled between narrow, cloud-covered river valleys. Operating an aircraft there requires a high degree of control precision and responsiveness.

The drone flew for three hours and 44 minutes, covering about 800 kilometers and reaching an altitude of 7,500 meters before landing at Kangding Airport in the Garze Tibetan autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province. The airport is among the world's highest, sitting more than 4,200 meters above sea level.

To further test its high-altitude takeoff capability, the aircraft then departed from Kangding and flew to its final destination, Beichuan Yongchang Airport in Mianyang, Sichuan. It landed on Wednesday morning, completing the 1,200-km demonstration flight aimed at assessing the drone's suitability for plateau environments.

The FP-985 Taurus was developed by Aerospace Times Feipeng, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. The aircraft is designed for operations in challenging environments, including plateaus, islands and other geographically complex regions.

It has a maximum takeoff weight of 5.7 metric tons, a payload capacity of more than 2 tons and a flight range exceeding 2,000 km.

The company said the drone is capable of short takeoffs and landings at standard airports as well as ill-equipped airfields, and has anti-icing and de-icing systems, lightning protection and high wind resistance.

Aerospace Times Feipeng said the aircraft offers a solution to long-standing transportation challenges in plateau areas, including long travel times, high risks and a lack of transport options.

"Low-altitude air transportation by unmanned aircraft will greatly enhance the delivery of agricultural products and time-sensitive supplies in Sichuan and Xizang," the company said in a statement. "It will also support economic development in western regions, the construction of major projects, and improvements in national security and emergency response capabilities."