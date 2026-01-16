LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Chinese commercial rocket launches new satellites from sea for IoT constellation

2026-01-16 10:55:10CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China launched a group of satellites from the waters near its eastern Shandong Province on Friday morning.

The commercial rocket, CERES-1 Y7, carrying four satellites for the Tianqi constellation, blasted off at 4:10 a.m., and sent them into the preset orbit.

CERES-1, developed by the Beijing-based commercial rocket maker Galactic Energy, is a small, solid-propellant rocket designed for sending micro-satellites to low-Earth orbit (LEO).

The Tianqi constellation is China's first LEO Internet of Things (IoT) data communication constellation, featuring global coverage, miniaturization, low power consumption and cost-effectiveness. It can provide consumer-grade satellite IoT data services to global users, covering space, air, ground and sea.

It has been widely applied in industries such as forestry, agriculture, emergency response, tourism, water conservancy, electric power, oil, marine, ecological environment, smart cities and the digital economy.

The offshore mission was conducted by the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, and was the 23rd flight mission by the CERES-1 carrier rocket.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]