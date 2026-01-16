20-year-old Chinese influencer found stranded on streets of Cambodia returns home

(ECNS) — A 20-year-old Chinese influencer previously found living on the streets in Cambodia has returned to China, her family confirmed Thursday.

According to her relatives, the woman, surnamed Wu, is currently undergoing medical examinations at a hospital in Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province.

This photo released on Jan. 14, 2026 shows the Chinese influencer found stranded on streets of Cambodia. (Photo from the Cambodian Chinese Embassy's WeChat account)

A trending social media post titled "Chinese Woman Abandoned Near a Hotel in Sihanoukville, Cambodia" on Dec. 26, 2025 showed photos of the woman next to a hotel, appearing emaciated and disheveled. She was holding a CT scan image, and her knees appeared to be injured.

Wu's mother, surnamed Xie, said her family is from Jian'ou City, Fujian Province, and Wu is their only child. She dropped out of school after finishing middle school and left home to work elsewhere. Having lived away from home for several years, she maintained only limited contact with her family through WeChat, usually returning home only during the Spring Festival.

In a public statement, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia said it located Wu at a hospital in Sihanoukville on the afternoon of Jan. 3. The embassy's consular office in Sihanoukville contacted her family and assisted with arrangements for her return to China.

Wu said she had traveled to Cambodia after being lured by what was advertised as a so-called "high-paying job," but later ended up homeless.

As a result of this, the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia warned Chinese citizens that many of these overseas "high-paying job" offers are in fact often linked to illegal activities such as online gambling, telecom fraud, and other criminal industries. Those who become involved may face illegal detention, violent abuse, or even life-threatening danger. The embassy urged people not to believe such claims or put their personal safety at such risk.

(By Gong Weiwei)