China calls for dialogue on Iran situation

China has reiterated its opposition to the use or threat of force in international relations and called for resolving differences through dialogue, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During their talks, Wang said that China consistently upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, emphasizing that China stands against imposing one country's will on others and opposes the world's return to the "law of the jungle".

Noting that China stands ready to play a constructive role in addressing the current situation in Iran, Wang urged all parties concerned to cherish peace and exercise restraint. He expressed confidence that the Iranian government and people will remain united, overcome difficulties, maintain national stability, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

On his part, Araghchi briefed Wang on the latest developments in Iran, saying that the recent unrest was instigated by external forces and that the situation has now returned to stability.

He said that Iran is prepared to respond to external interference, while emphasizing that the door to dialogue remains open. He also expressed hope that China would play a greater role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

In December, protests erupted in several cities of Iran over the depreciation of the national currency and the soaring cost of living. Violence during the demonstrations resulted in casualties among both security personnel and civilians.

In recent days, the United States has repeatedly threatened military intervention in Iran, further escalating tensions between the two countries. Media reports said that Washington is redeploying the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing that China firmly opposes external interference in other countries' internal affairs and hopes that all parties will act in ways conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Li Zixin, an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, said that Foreign Minister Wang's remarks reflect China's consistent principles and stance on geopolitical issues and regional flashpoints, highlighting the nation's commitment to international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

"China has acted as a stabilizing force amid complex and volatile circumstances," the expert said.

Li noted that the Iranian government has expressed willingness to listen to domestic concerns, while countries in the region have maintained close communication with Iran. At this critical juncture, he said, powers outside the region should facilitate dialogue rather than threaten the use of force, which would only dangerously escalate the situation.

Niu Xinchun, executive director of the China-Arab Research Institute at Ningxia University, warned that threats of military action not only endanger Iran's security, but also undermine stability across the entire region.

He added that China's position reflects the prevailing view of the international community and, as a responsible major country, it has taken the lead in upholding the postwar international order.