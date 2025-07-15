China's Tianzhou-9 cargo mission: launch simulation completed, all systems ready

A Long March-7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft sits on its launchpad in Wenchang City, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/CGTN)

A comprehensive joint trial exercise for the launch of China's Tianzhou-9 cargo spacecraft was completed on Sunday. All systems involved in the launch have completed their functional checks and are ready for the upcoming liftoff.

The integrated exercise commenced in the morning under the unified command of the Beijing Aerospace Control Center. The Wenchang Space Launch Site, Xi'an Satellite Control Center and various other control stations across China participated in the coordinated rehearsal.

The trial run simulated all technical states and operational procedures throughout the preparation, launch and flight phases. The extensive simulation verified the compatibility of interfaces and the coordination among all participating systems.

The trial exercise was the most extensive and all-encompassing simulation for the Tianzhou-9 mission, second only to the actual ignition and launch.

Meanwhile, the China Space Station remains in excellent condition. The Shenzhou-20 astronaut crew, currently in orbit, has also conducted manual remote operation training, getting ready to welcome the arrival of the Tianzhou-9.