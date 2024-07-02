Giant panda Mengmeng gives birth in Guangzhou

Giant panda Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. (Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub after a 128-day pregnancy in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, according to a local safari park.

Giant panda Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. (Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The cub was born on June 18 at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park. Since birth, it has grown from 178 grams to 423.5 grams as of Monday, showing healthy conditions, according to the park's conservation team.

"The cub cried loudly at birth, appeared normal, and was in good health," said Chen Shuqing, a giant panda conservation expert at the park.

Giant panda Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. (Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The conservation team conducts daily physical examinations on the cub, meticulously recording its growth data. "The cub's white fur has grown on the pink skin, and the areas around its eyes, ears, shoulders and limbs have started turning black," said Chen.

Giant panda Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, has given birth to a female cub in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province. (Photos provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Since the establishment of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Guangdong province, the park has bred 11 cubs.

The world's only surviving giant panda triplets, Mengmeng, Shuaishuai and Kuku, were born in the park in 2014, earning it the nickname "Panda Paradise".