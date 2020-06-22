LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's industrial robot production up 16.9% in May

1
2020-06-22 10:32:12Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download
An industrial robot is displayed at the fourth China (Guangdong) International Internet Plus Expo in Foshan, Guangdong province. [Photo/Xinhua] <>An industrial robot is displayed at the fourth China (Guangdong) International Internet Plus Expo in Foshan, Guangdong province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's industrial robot production rose 16.9 percent year on year in May to 17,794 units, official data showed.

In the January-May period this year, China produced 72,619 units of industrial robots, up 6.7 percent from the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

In 2019, the country's industrial robot production totaled about 177,000 units, down 3.1 percent from the previous year.

China strives to upgrade its labor-intensive manufacturing sector through technological innovation as it faces a shrinking working-age population and increasing labor costs.

In 2016, the country issued guidelines vowing to expand the use of robots in industries such as automobile manufacturing, electronics, home appliances, aviation, textiles and chemical.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.