PepsiCo factory in Beijing suspends production after 8 COVID-19 cases reported

One of PepsiCo's food factories in Beijing has suspended production after a total of eight COVID-19 infections were reported Saturday in the factory.

Two of the cases from the factory in Daxing district had been to the Xinfadi wholesale market, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press conference Sunday.

The factory has initiated an emergency response and took measures including suspending the production and operation, sealing the products, disinfecting the environment and quarantining the personnel, according to Fan Zhimin, an official with the PepsiCo Greater China Region.

The information at the website of the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System shows the suspended factory mainly processes grains and produces potato-related and puffed food.

Beijing has reported over 200 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases since June 11, mostly in connection with the Xinfadi market.