The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday approved BeiGene Ltd's zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) capsules for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) in adults who have received at least one prior therapy.

BeiGene, a Chinese biotechnology company, tested Brukinsa in 118 MCL patients in two studies. According to BeiGene, 75 percent of the patients studied were Asian, 21 percent Caucasian, and 10-15 percent American.