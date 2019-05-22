5G commercialization reached in China

China's 5G products are becoming increasingly mature, and the industry has basically reached the level of commercial use, said an official with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China has made clear the allocation of 5G frequencies, while major telecom operators have published their 5G plans as well as conducted related experiments, said Wen Ku, director of the telecom department of the MIIT at a press briefing Tuesday.

Thanks to the joint efforts by all sides of the industry, all links along the 5G industrial chain from systems, chips to terminals have reached the level of commercialization, he said.

Next, the ministry will continue to improve the policy environment and support related companies to build networks so as to create a favorable environment for the application and development of 5G, Wen added.

Over the years, Chinese enterprises have participated in global telecommunication organizations, and taken part in network building and industrial promotion, contributing to the development of global telecommunication industry, according to Wen.

China has always asked its enterprises with overseas investments to abide by the laws and regulations of the country and hope that other countries can equally and fairly treat Chinese enterprises in order to jointly promote the healthy development of global mobile telecommunication industry, he said.