Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi adresses UN

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, May 26, called on the international community to stand united and act together to defend, revitalize and strengthen the United Nations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a Security Council high-level meeting on "upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a briefing on the current international situation.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 foreign ministers and high-level delegates, attended the meeting.

Wang Yi also showcased his country's contributions to the UN cause at a high-level meeting of the Security Council.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. For 55 years, as a permanent member of the Security Council, China has taken an active part in the UN cause, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Amid international turbulence and transformation, China holds its banner high. Amid frequent global conflicts, China promotes peace talks. Amid global development impasse, China brings empowerment and momentum. Amid major public crises, China races to help. Amid headwinds facing multilateralism, China steps up to responsibility, Wang told the high-level meeting of the Security Council on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.