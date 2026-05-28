Mainland slams DPP's sustained separatist agenda

A Chinese mainland spokesman on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party for never abandoning its separatist agenda, urging it to recognize that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a news conference in Beijing in response to recent comments by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te.

Lai, who also leads the DPP, claimed in a recent post on Facebook that there is no issue of "Taiwan independence" while defending the status quo of the "Republic of China". Some commentators in Taiwan have noted that if this position is genuine, the DPP should remove its "Taiwan independence" party platform as soon as possible.

Chen stressed that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China, which he said is an indisputable historical and legal fact, as well as the prevailing status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

He said the DPP has long positioned itself as a separatist party advocating the separation of Taiwan from China, pointing to its "Taiwan independence" party platform. Chen noted that in October 1991, the DPP amended its party charter to include the establishment of a "sovereign and independent Republic of Taiwan" and the drafting of a "new constitution".

Although some later DPP resolutions have used what he described as more disguised wording, Chen said the goal of separating Taiwan from China has never been abandoned. "The DPP authorities have, during every period in power in Taiwan, deliberately pursued 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities in an attempt to change the status quo that both sides of the Strait belong to one China," he said.

Chen also criticized Lai for what he described as a stubborn "Taiwan independence" stance and provocations in pursuit of separation. He said Lai was now changing rhetoric in an attempt to mislead public opinion and deceive the public, calling him "a complete Taiwan independence swindler".

He added that "Taiwan independence" is fundamentally incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Strait, undermines Taiwan's development, and is a dead end.

Chen urged the DPP to come to terms with reality, abandon its "Taiwan independence" party platform, stop separatist activities, and cease actions that obstruct cross-Strait relations.

Following Lai's speech on May 20, recent public opinion in Taiwan suggested the DPP's approach has shifted from pursuing "de jure Taiwan independence" to seeking "substantive Taiwan independence" in identity and culture.

Chen said Taiwan has never been a country and will never become one in the future. "Driven by their separatist nature and political self-interest, the DPP authorities have vigorously pushed 'cultural Taiwan independence' and 'de-Sinicization'in an attempt to distort Taiwan compatriots' national identity," he said.

Chen condemned the DPP for "forgetting its roots" and "betraying the Chinese nation", adding the party "will be judged by history".

"We will never tolerate or condone any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatist activity," he said, adding that no matter what "tricks" Lai and the DPP resort to, they cannot sever the historical and cultural ties between people on both sides of the Strait or block the trend toward national reunification.

He expressed hope that Taiwan compatriots will clearly recognize the DPP's intentions and strengthen their identification with the Chinese nation and Chinese culture, and called on them to join efforts in opposing all forms of "Taiwan independence" separatist activities.