China, Thailand to strengthen strategic alignment

China and Thailand on Friday agreed to strengthen strategic alignment and enhance cooperation in various fields in a meeting between Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Facing the current turbulent international situation, Anutin said Thailand firmly adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Thailand is ready to work with China to resolutely combat online gambling and telecommunications fraud to further make the friendship between Thailand and China rooted in people's hearts, he said.

Anutin extended his gratitude for China's unremitting efforts in helping properly resolve the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that he looks forward to China continuing to play a constructive role.

Noting China is a reliable and dependable strategic partner of Thailand, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the saying "China and Thailand are one family" has a solid public opinion and social foundation and is showing even broader prospects.

Wang said that, facing a volatile international situation, China is willing to deepen mutual respect, trust and support with Thailand, and carry forward traditional friendship.

China stands ready to expand cooperation with Thailand in new energy, infrastructure construction, agriculture and other fields, promote the building of a more stable, prosperous and sustainable China-Thailand community with a shared future, and continuously make new contributions to regional stability and development, said Wang.

He expressed the hope that Thailand will intensify its efforts to crack down on online gambling and telecommunications fraud, creating a favorable environment for bilateral relations.

As a common friend of Thailand and Cambodia, China is willing to continue to build a platform for the two sides to engage in dialogue, rebuild mutual trust and improve relations, said Wang.