EconoScope | China's electric motorcycles gain ground overseas as orders surge into July

(ECNS) -- Orders for Chinese electric motorcycles have been booked through July, as strong demand from Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America continues to drive exports.

A worker assembles an electric motorcycle at the final assembly workshop of Chongqing Qiulong Technology Co., Ltd. on April 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / He Penglei)

Customs data shows that in the first quarter of 2026, exports of electric motorcycles and mopeds by private enterprises rose 30% year-on-year. In Chongqing, one of China’s major motorcycle manufacturing hubs, exports reached 170 million yuan (about $23.4 million) in the same period, up 23.6%, from a year earlier.

In 2024, China's export value of electric motorcycles and electric bicycles exceeded 40 billion yuan (about $5.5 billion) for the first time.

The global push to phase out internal combustion engines, coupled with volatile oil prices, is accelerating the transition from gasoline-powered two wheelers to electric models, especially in Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

In Vietnam, for example, the electric motorcycle market share surged to 13-14% by the end of 2025 from just about 2.6 percent in 2024.

Chinese manufacturers, including Yadea, Zhangxue Motorcycles and Jiangmen Zhenghao, attracted hundreds of overseas buyers at the recent Canton Fair, with some buyers placing orders on-site. A Yadea representative said the company received more than 800 overseas procurement visitors during the event.

China possesses a complete electric motorcycle industrial chain, from motors and batteries to electronic controls, with a high rate of self-sufficiency in core components. This gives Chinese manufacturers a significant cost advantage over competitors.

The performance of export models have now improved drastically. Mainstream models generally offer a range of more than 150 kilometers on a single charge, with some high-end models achieving even greater range through range-extending technology or high-capacity batteries. Charging times have also been significantly reduced. In regions with limited access to reliable electricity, such as parts of Africa, some Chinese companies have introduced battery-swapping solutions, creating a complete industrial ecosystem.

China's electric motorcycles are now sold across Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe. In Europe and Central Asia, mid-to-high-end models have successfully gained notable traction.

"Some models retail for several thousand euros in the European market and remain in strong demand, as local customersvalue performance", said a representative of Qiulong Technology, a Chongqing-based electric motorcycle maker. From commuter models in Latin America to high-end off-road motorcycles in Europe, and from local assembly plants in Southeast Asia to battery-swapping ecosystems in Africa, Chinese electric motorcycle exporters are building a diversified global network that coordinates low-, mid-, and high-end segments.

Industry observers said the trend reflects an upgrade in China's manufacturing export strategy, with companies competing not on price, but on industrial chain integration, solutions and localization capabilities.

As long as the technology remains solid, the supply chain complete and markets diverse, the industry is well positioned for sustained growth, insiders said.

(By Tang Yuxian)