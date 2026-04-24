China urges citizens to avoid Iran, calls on those there to leave amid security risks

(ECNS) - China has warned its citizens not to travel to Iran and urged those already in the country to leave or move to safer areas, citing ongoing security risks, its embassy in Iran said.

China's foreign ministry and its embassy in Iran said the security situation remains "complex and volatile" despite Iran reopening parts of its airspace.

Chinese nationals in Iran were advised to take extra precautions, avoid sensitive locations such as military and government sites, and leave as soon as possible or relocate to safer areas.

The embassy also urged citizens to contact local police and seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions in the event of an emergency.

Authorities warned that those who insist on traveling to Iran could face "extremely high security risks," which could limit consular assistance.

(By Zhang Jiahao)