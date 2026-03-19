Former NDRC deputy director charged with bribery

Xu Xianping, former deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, has been charged with bribery, according to a statement released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday.

The SPP designated the People's Procuratorate of Chifeng in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region to review and prosecute Xu's case. Prosecutors in Chifeng have recently filed the case with the Chifeng Intermediate People's Court.

The case was previously investigated by the National Commission of Supervision and then transferred to prosecutors for examination and prosecution.

According to the prosecution, Xu used his former positions, including vice-governor of Hunan province, member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Hunan Provincial Committee, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, and counselor of the State Council, to seek benefits for others and illegally accept extremely large sums of money and valuables. Prosecutors said he should be held criminally liable for the crime of bribery.

Xu, 71, a native of Hunan, started his career and joined the Party in 1973. He became a vice-governor of Hunan in 2003, served as deputy head of the NDRC from May 2009 to December 2014 and as a counselor of the State Council from August 2016 to 2022.

Xu came under investigation in March 2025. He was expelled from the Party and transferred to prosecutors in November that year.