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Politics

Xi calls for strengthening cooperation with Turkmenistan in natural gas, trade, non-resource fields

2026-03-18 21:12:46Xinhua Editor : Lin Zhuowei ECNS App Download

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Turkmenistan should expand the scale of cooperation in the natural gas sector, and elevate trade and investment levels, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, adding that the two sides should expand cooperation in non-resource fields, including connectivity, agriculture, artificial intelligence, digital economy, and clean energy.

 

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