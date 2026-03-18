A modern taste of China

For more than 150 years, Chinese cuisine has been woven into the fabric of American dining — often represented by dishes like fried rice, chop suey, and sweet-and-sour chicken.

Today, Zhao Yong, co-founder and CEO of Junzi Kitchen, is reimagining how Americans experience Chinese food, introducing authentic homestyle dishes through a modern fast-casual format.

Junzi Kitchen's homestyle noodle dishes offer American diners a taste of contemporary Chinese cuisine. (Photo provided to China Daily)

In 2015, Zhao opened the first Junzi Kitchen in New Haven, Connecticut, just across from Yale University. What began as a single storefront has since grown into a nine-location operation, including three Junzi Kitchen restaurants and six Chinese takeout shops.

"For many Americans, Chinese food means takeout," Zhao said."We wanted to show that there's so much more to discover."

Originally from Northeast China's Liaoning province and a graduate of both Peking University and Yale, Zhao deliberately moved away from the traditional takeout model. Instead, Junzi Kitchen highlights comforting, everyday Chinese dishes such as tomato and scrambled eggs, sesame noodles, and beef shank soup.

"These dishes may seem ordinary to Chinese people, but for diners whose understanding of Chinese cuisine has been limited to 'American Chinese food', they feel fresh and exciting," Zhao explained.

Junzi Kitchen has also adapted its kitchen operations and service model to fit American dining habits — without compromising authenticity. Customers build their meals by choosing a base of rice or noodles, adding sauces such as spicy sesame or Beijing-style fried sauce, selecting a protein like braised beef or pork meatballs, and finishing with vegetables and garnishes.

This blend of convenience and culinary tradition has resonated with diners. One Chinese exchange student wrote online: "Genuinely the most authentic beef noodles I've had abroad. The beef shank is always perfectly cooked. I don't usually write reviews, but I had to for Junzi."Health and sustainability are also central to the brand's philosophy. "We don't rely on deep-frying the way many American Chinese takeout dishes do," Zhao said. "Instead, we bake or lightly stir-fry our dishes, keeping them healthier while staying true to their roots."

The idea for Junzi Kitchen first took shape while Zhao was studying at Yale. As president of the Association of Chinese Students and Scholars at Yale, he frequently spoke with local Chinese restaurant owners who were approaching retirement and were concerned that the next generation was unwilling to carry on the family business.

"The old model — immigrant families running small, independent restaurants — was no longer sustainable," Zhao said.

Diners fill a Junzi Kitchen restaurant as the fast-growing chain gains popularity in the United States. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Seeing both a challenge and an opportunity, Zhao set out to build a Chinese food brand in the United States that could grow beyond the traditional family-run restaurant model, combining authenticity with a modern chain format.

But the journey was far from smooth. "At the beginning, we didn't even know how to open a restaurant," he admitted. From refining recipes to learning restaurant management and navigating the complexities of expansion, every stage brought new lessons.

"Entrepreneurship is always full of uncertainty," Zhao added."But that's also what makes it rewarding."

For Zhao, Junzi Kitchen is not just a commercial venture; it is also a cultural mission. He often describes Chinese restaurants in the US as "capillaries of culture": small but vital channels through which many Americans first encounter China.

The name "Junzi", drawn from The Analects of Confucius, refers to a person of integrity and moral character. "By bringing this concept to the US — a country shaped by cultural diversity — I hope Junzi Kitchen can present a modern, inclusive vision of Chinese culture," Zhao said.

"At a time when dialogue can be difficult, food remains a bridge," he added. "Through something as simple as a daily meal, we can influence how people see and understand each other."

This is why Zhao hopes to expand Junzi Kitchen across the US, with the ambition of building a nationally recognized Chinese food brand. "Introducing China's contemporary culinary culture to Americans is not just good business. It's about showing a more complete, modern image of China through everyday experiences," he said.