Chinese doctors empower UNICEF staff in Sierra Leone with essential first-aid training

2026-02-10 08:57:49Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li

The 26th batch of Chinese medical team provided an on-site first aid training program for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Sierra Leone staff at the UNICEF Head Office in Freetown on Monday.

The two-day training aims to equip participants with essential first aid skills, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, trauma care, and emergency response techniques.

Liu Longfei, head of the medical team, expressed satisfaction in delivering this critical training. "On behalf of the Chinese medical team, we are happy to provide on-site first aid training to UNICEF Sierra Leone," he said.

He stressed that the initiative reflects their shared commitment to protecting lives in Sierra Leone. Since 2024, the team has extended its training efforts to other organizations, including students in the mining and medical sectors.

UNICEF Representative to Sierra Leone Rudolf Schwenk underscored the importance of the training for staff wellbeing. "At UNICEF, the well-being, safety, and security of our staff are central to our duty of care," he stated.

Schwenk highlighted that equipping colleagues with practical skills to handle medical emergencies is crucial for creating a safe and supportive work environment. "This training represents an important investment in staff wellbeing and emergency preparedness," he added.

Both Liu and Schwenk encouraged participants to actively engage in the practical sessions to maximize the benefits of the training. 

