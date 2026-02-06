Canada unveils EV strategy, seeks deeper cooperation with China

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new strategy for electric vehicles (EVs) on Thursday, which includes the relaunch of purchase incentives and plans to work with China to advance domestic production and exports of EVs.

Canada will leverage both existing and newly signed trade agreements – including a recent EV cooperation agreement with China - to drive large-scale investment in the sector, diversify its automotive export markets and position the country as one of the global leaders in the development and manufacturing of EVs, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.