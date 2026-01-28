Chinese autonomous shuttle launches commercial operations in Belgium

A Chinese-developed autonomous shuttle bus operates in Leuven, Belgium. (Screenshot Photo)

(ECNS) — A Chinese-developed autonomous shuttle bus has officially begun commercial operations in Leuven, Belgium.

The Robobus, developed by Guangzhou-based autonomous driving company WeRide, has been put into regular public service by a local public transport operator. It is the first time in Europe that autonomous vehicles have been commercially deployed in a complex, mixed-traffic city center.

The shuttle route connects several major transport hubs and university campuses in downtown Leuven. Passengers can purchase e-tickets via text message or through the De Lijn mobile application.

The project is planned as a long-term operation and is expected to run at least through 2027, contributing to the modernization of local public transportation.

（By Evelyn）