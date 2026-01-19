LINE

China issues stern warning following Philippine coast guards' defamatory post

The Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed remarks made by a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, spreading fake news and slandering China, urging relevant individuals to stop the provocation.

Guo Jiakun, the ministry's spokesman, made the remarks in response to the social media post by Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela, who shared a picture of him speaking in front of a slide titled "China remains to be bully". The slide also contained defamatory AI-generated images of Chinese leaders.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Guo said China strongly condemned the post and has launched serious representation against the remarks, which viciously spread fake news about China and smeared the country's image.

Out of political purposes, the individual of the Philippine military repeatedly made outrageous and absurd remarks to make provocations and stir confrontations, which is disgraceful, he said.

"We urge the Philippine side to stop provocation and reversing right and wrong, or they will pay the price for their own wrongdoings," Guo said.

