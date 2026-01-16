China urges restraint over Iran to prevent further turmoil in Middle East

China called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid pushing the Middle East into deeper instability and conflict, following an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday over the situation in Iran.

Speaking at the meeting, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said China firmly opposes any form of threat or use of force against Iran, stressing that Iran's internal affairs should be decided independently by the Iranian people.

Sun said that in recent weeks the United States has repeatedly issued open threats of force, further heightening tensions in the Middle East. China, he noted, consistently upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, opposes the use or threat of force in international relations, rejects imposing one country's will on others, and opposes a return to the "law of the jungle."

He emphasized that sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs are fundamental principles of international law and the cornerstone of modern international relations. China supports safeguarding Iran's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and calls on the international community to support the Iranian government and people in overcoming current difficulties while maintaining national security and social stability.

Sun noted that the vast majority of regional countries have expressed strong concern over the prospect of military confrontation and hope disputes can be resolved peacefully through dialogue. He urged relevant parties to heed the calls of the international community and regional countries and take actions conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East.

"Peace and development are the shared aspirations of people in all countries," Sun said. "History has repeatedly shown that blind faith in force, relentless pressure, and arbitrary interference only breeds more conflict and hatred. No country has the right to decide the fate of another and any act that places itself above international law cannot be allowed."