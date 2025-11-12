Xi congratulates Connolly on assuming Irish presidency

President Xi Jinping extended his congratulations on Tuesday to Catherine Connolly on her assumption of the presidency of Ireland.

In the congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that over the past 46 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Ireland, the two countries have jointly achieved remarkable development progress through mutual learning and friendly cooperation.

In recent years, the two countries have maintained close exchanges at various levels and yielded fruitful results in practical cooperation, Xi said.

The Chinese president emphasized his high regard for the development of bilateral ties.

Xi said he is willing to work with Connolly to enhance political mutual trust, carry forward the traditional friendship, jointly support multilateralism and free trade, and promote the continuous development of the China-Ireland mutually beneficial strategic partnership for the greater benefit of the two peoples.

Connolly, 68, secured 63.36 percent of first preference votes in the Irish presidential election held last month, according to official results.

She was sworn in as Ireland's 10th president on Tuesday at Dublin Castle and will serve a seven-year term.