中文
Home
News
Ecns Wire
Business
Travel
Photo
Video
Voices
RIGHT BG
LINE
Text:
A
A
A
Print
Politics
Xi meets Australian PM in Beijing
2025-07-15 14:38:30
Xinhua
Editor : Zhang Dongfang
ECNS App Download
President Xi Jinping met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Tuesday.
More
Photo
Chinese, U.S. table tennis teams mark 54 years anniversary of 'Ping-Pong Diplomacy'
Inbound tourism picks up in Beijing during summer holiday
Reservoir reveals beautiful natural ecology in Guangxi
UN says nearly half of SDGs progress 'insufficient' ten years on
China's foreign trade up 2.9 pct in H1
Wang Chuqin wins men's singles gold at WTT U.S. Smash
China's Xixia Imperial Tombs inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site
China completes phase-one construction of its first primordial gravitational wave detection experiment
Summer scenery of farmlands in Guizhou
Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Wimbledon 2025 Grand Slam title
Exploring nature's artistry of tidal trees along the Qiantang River
2025 Global Cross Border E-commerce Trade Expo opens in Hangzhou
Giant pandas enjoy summer treats in Chengdu
In Numbers: China's 14th five-year plan delivers remarkable results
In Numbers: Over 100 billion parcels delivered in China in 2025
Icy wonderland draws crowds amid summer heat in Harbin
Strength of China's railways showcased at Modern Railways exhibition
Escaping summer heat amid breathtaking scenery in Chengde Mountain Resort
Insights丨Global guests hail SCO for encouraging integration, exchanges and cooperation
Exploring Lhalu wetland during Summer in Xizang
Insights丨Global guests hail SCO for encouraging integration, exchanges and cooperation
Texas flood death toll hits 111, with 173 missing
11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations kicked off in Shandong
Typhoon Danas brings rain to east China
Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River braces for flood season
China holds exhibition 'For National Liberation and World Peace’
Xi pays tribute to martyrs in resistance war against Japanese aggression
Lotus flowers bloom on Lesser Heat in central China
Naval fleet led by aircraft carrier Shandong concludes Hong Kong visit
Chinese panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in S. Korea
Busy summer cargo traffic shown on Xijiang River in south China
Chongqing locals play Mahjong in water as orange heat alert continues
HKSAR chief executive attends deck reception on CNS Shandong
China launches new test satellite
Sanmenxia Reservoir in Henan discharges water
Remarkable natural wonder on Yangtze River in Hubei
Most popular in 24h
More
Top news
President Xi addresses Central Urban Work Conference, listing priorities for urban development
Urban renewal beyond economic growth
Xi meets Australian PM in Beijing
Xi meets heads of foreign delegations attending SCO council of foreign ministers meeting
Xi meets Russian FM in Beijing
More
Video
(W.E. Talk) International experts optimistic about China’s economic resilience
UIC Chairman applauds China's achievements in high-speed rail
LINE
Media partners:
People's Daily
|
Xinhua
|
CGTN
|
China Daily
Back to top
About Us
|
Jobs
|
Contact Us
|
Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[
网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)
] [
京ICP证040655号
]
[
京公网安备 11010202009201号
] [
京ICP备05004340号-1
]