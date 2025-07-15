Record number of overseas exhibitors to join China's supply chain expo, U.S. firms lead the charge

The 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), scheduled from July 16 to 20, is set to welcome a record number of overseas participants, signaling strong global interest and confidence in the Chinese market.

A total of 651 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries, regions and international organizations will participate, with foreign exhibitors making up 35 percent of the total – half of whom are from Europe and the United States. With the addition of over 500 upstream and downstream partners accompanying those exhibitors, the total number of participating companies is expected to reach 1,200.

Notably, the number of U.S. exhibitors has grown by 15 percent compared to the previous edition, maintaining the U.S.' position as the largest group among the international participants. Sixty percent of the American exhibitors are Fortune Global 500 companies.

Among the new highlights, more than 230 companies are joining the expo for the first time, including the U.S. chip titan NVIDIA, which will debut at the event.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, will attend the opening ceremony and related activities on Wednesday, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). It marks Huang's third visit to China this year.

U.S.-based organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce in China, the U.S. Soybean Export Council and the U.S. Grains Council have expressed their eagerness to deepen investment and cooperation with China's economic growth and innovation, said CCPIT Vice Chairman Li Xingqian.

"The essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations lies in mutual benefit," said Li, adding that promoting cooperation is in the shared interest of business industries in both countries.

Yang Mi, director of the General Office of the CCPIT, said that exhibitors at the expo are not "rivals" but "teammates," who are not "stealing the cake" from each other but "making the cake" together.

The expo this year will utilize advanced technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, to help companies "find friends" more efficiently and maximize collaboration opportunities throughout the exhibition, according to Yang.