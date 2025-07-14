Chinese, Russian FMs pledge united front amid global turmoil

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi(R) meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, China, July 13, 2025. (Photo/Chinese Foreign Ministry)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Beijing on Sunday, reaffirming the two countries' commitment to deepening strategic cooperation and jointly addressing challenges posed by a rapidly changing global landscape.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Lavrov's visit to attend the Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council, calling China-Russia relations "the most stable, mature, and strategically significant major-country relationship in the world today."

He emphasized that both sides consistently approach bilateral cooperation from a historical, strategic, and long-term perspective.

The two top diplomats agreed on the importance of maintaining close communication to ensure the timely implementation of consensus reached by their respective heads of state.

Wang underscored the priority of preparing for upcoming high-level exchanges, deepening comprehensive strategic coordination, and supporting each other's development and revitalization in the face of global uncertainties and transformations.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi walks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, China, July 13, 2025. (Photo/Chinese Foreign Ministry)

Wang also highlighted the SCO as a vital platform for promoting multilateralism, enhancing practical cooperation, and strengthening solidarity among Global South nations. As the current rotating chair of the SCO, China is ready to work closely with Russia and other member states to ensure the success of the upcoming Tianjin Summit, define future strategic directions, and further energize cooperation across key sectors.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Wang emphasized the importance of commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II with joint events that uphold the accurate historical narrative of the conflict.

Lavrov, for his part, reaffirmed Russia's commitment to advancing cooperation across various fields under the strategic guidance of the two presidents.

He expressed full support for China's SCO chairmanship and pledged to strengthen coordination within the SCO framework to ensure a successful Tianjin Summit.

The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern, including the Korean Peninsula, the Ukraine crisis, and the Iranian nuclear issue.