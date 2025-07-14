LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi congratulates Surinamese president on her election

2025-07-14 08:44:00China Daily/Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

President Xi Jinping congratulated Jennifer Simons on Friday on her election as Surinamese president.

In his congratulatory message, Xi depicted Suriname as a strategic cooperative partner of China in the Caribbean region.

Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, China-Suriname relations have enjoyed sound and steady growth, with fruitful practical cooperation in various fields and close coordination in multilateral affairs, since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, he noted.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to the growth of China-Suriname relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Simons to deepen mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation and further grow the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, in order to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

On July 6, Suriname's parliament elected Simons as president, making her the first female president of the South American country. She will be inaugurated as president on Wednesday, according to media reports.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]