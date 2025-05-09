Beijing urges Manila to stop provocations

Beijing urged Manila on Thursday to immediately stop infringements and provocations, and avoid challenging China's firm resolve to safeguard territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks after a Philippine military vessel attempted to intrude into China's territorial waters near the Huangyan Island in the South China Sea on Monday.

The Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said it deployed naval and air forces to track and monitor the vessel and warn it off in accordance with the law and regulations.

At a regular news briefing, Lin also blasted the Philippine military's statement calling the incident "threatening and provocative", saying the remarks disregarded the facts.

Lin stressed that Manila's frequent infringement of rights and provocations at sea are the root cause of tensions.

Huangyan Island is China's inherent territory, Lin said, adding that the necessary moves taken by China are "justified, lawful, professional and restrained".

Also on Thursday, Lin expressed firm opposition to a joint maritime and aerial patrol in the South China Sea by the Philippines, the United States and Australia, which said the patrol was aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities and supporting a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

He urged the countries to stop forming groups and stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, and stop harming regional peace and stability.

Forming small circles in the South China Sea to pursue confrontation in the name of cooperation, to flex muscles in the name of freedom and to create chaos in the name of order represents the biggest source of risk for peace and stability in the region, he said.

The situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, and there is no problem with freedom of navigation and overflight that countries enjoy in accordance with the law, he said. Activities carried out in the region should refrain from targeting any third country, Lin added.

The Philippines has repeatedly caused provocation and created trouble at sea, and has collaborated with external forces to muddy the waters, flex military muscle and act as their pawn, Lin said, adding that such acts will only backfire.

China is committed to safeguarding territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and working with regional countries to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, he said.