Chinese Red Cross expands to 100,000 members

A photography exhibition is held in Beijing in celebration of the 120th anniversary of China's Red Cross Society, May 5, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has established over 1,000 specialized teams across eight major categories with approximately 100,000 personnel for emergency rescue duties, the organization announced on Wednesday at a press conference.

The RCSC has made new progress across multiple fronts, including humanitarian assistance, hematopoietic stem cell and organ donations, and international humanitarian exchanges and cooperation, according to Wang Bin, deputy president of the RCSC.

Official data shows that in 2024, China's Red Cross initiated emergency responses 565 times and deployed 775,000 relief items. It coordinated with another 13 departments involving health, education, and other sectors to promote emergency rescue training in communities, rural areas, schools, enterprises, government agencies, and households.

Over 18 million people have received certified first-aid training, and more than 83,000 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) have been installed in public spaces such as schools, transportation hubs, and tourist attractions.

According to the press conference, over 7,000 "Humanitarian Homes" in urban and rural areas have carried out charity activities for 27 consecutive years, benefiting more than 20 million disadvantaged households and providing aid to 107,000 critically ill children.

To date, over 7.07 million people have registered as organ donors in China, with more than 58,000 posthumous donations realized. The China Marrow Donor Program has registered over 3.6 million potential donors, with 20,000 successful donations completed, according to the press conference.

(By Zhang Dongfang)