CNS Shandong's training not aiming at any specific country or target: spokesman

A Chinese defense spokesman on Thursday warned Philippines to stop offending China's core interest in any form, noting that the recent appearance of the CNS Shandong aircraft carrier in the northern waters of the Philippines was not aimed at any specific country or target.

Zhang Xiaogang, a Defense Ministry spokesman, made these remarks during an online news briefing in response to recent analyses suggesting that the CNS Shandong's movements might be a reaction to the United States-Philippines Balikatan 2025 joint exercises or to a Philippine patrol vessel intruding into the waters around China's Huangyan Island in the South China Sea.

Furthermore, the Philippine Navy spokesperson recently claimed that the Philippine military and Taiwan troops are only one step away from holding joint exercises.

Zhang emphasized that the Shandong carrier group conducted its annual training mission in the relevant waters to further test and enhance its operational capabilities.

The movements align with international law and norms, and is not directed at any specific country or target, he stressed.

The spokesman criticized certain individuals in the Philippines for stirring up trouble in the South China Sea for selfish gains by relying on external forces like the U.S., thereby undermining regional peace and stability, and warned against Philippine provocations regarding the Taiwan question.

Zhang sounded a stern warning to the Philippines to cease infringing and provocative actions and stop challenging China's core interests in any form.

He stated that China would continue to take resolute and strong measures to defend its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.