NW China's first medical robot research center established in Xi'an

Northwest China's first medical robotics research center is inaugurated at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, May 9, 2025. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Northwest China's first medical robotics research center was inaugurated Thursday at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University, marking a significant milestone in Shaanxi's medical robotics development.

The Medical Robotics Research Center will focus on three key technological areas -- precision and intelligence, clinical translation, and interdisciplinary integration -- according to Mei Xuesong, head of the Institute of Robotics, Xi'an Jiaotong University.

It will further concentrate on eight key research areas, including minimally invasive surgical robotics, intelligent diagnostic and therapeutic navigation systems, and rehabilitation robotics R&D, with dedicated efforts to breakthrough technologies like precision robotic arms, multimodal sensing, and remote operation systems.

In recent years, Shaanxi Province has built an integrated robotics industrial chain encompassing whole-machine manufacturing, core component production, and system integration.

(By Zhang Dongfang)