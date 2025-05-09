Xi says China, Russia should make new, greater contributions to national development and revitalization, int'l fairness and justice

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly meet the press after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. Xi held talks here on Thursday with Putin. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China and Russia should take a clear stand and coordinate comprehensively to make new and greater contributions to promoting the development and rejuvenation of the two countries and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

Xi made the remarks when he and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly met the press after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow.

In the face of the changes of the world, of the times and of historical significance, China and Russia should keep a firm grasp on the development direction of bilateral ties and the general trend of the development of human society, Xi said.

Noting that his talks with Putin were in-depth, cordial and fruitful, Xi said he and Putin reached many important new consensus, signed a joint statement on further deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and witnessed the exchange of multiple bilateral cooperation documents, which injected new impetus into the development of China-Russia relations.

Xi said this is his 11th visit to Russia, the country he has visited the most since becoming the president of the People's Republic of China. On Friday, he will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War, his second time attending the grand commemoration event in ten years.

Xi said the past decade has witnessed major turbulence and transformation in the international situation, as well as great leapfrog in China-Russia ties. The two countries have jointly witnessed the continuous consolidation and deepening of political mutual trust, and the continuous improvement of cooperation in various fields.

Xi said that China and Russia must uphold long-standing friendship from generation to generation and remain true friends forged through trials and tribulations. Eighty years ago, in the face of brutal aggression of militarism and Nazism, the Chinese and Russian peoples stood united, fighting side by side against a common enemy and writing a remarkable and heroic chapter in history, he said.

The great friendship forged between the two peoples through the trials of war and bloodshed has laid a solid foundation for the high-level development of bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that the two countries should deepen political mutual trust, enhance strategic coordination and advance bilateral ties toward a more mature and resilient future.

Xi said that the two countries should uphold mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and be good partners who help each other prosper.

From overcoming hardships to deliver urgently needed supplies to each other during World War II, to the current record-breaking bilateral trade volumes, the "high-speed train" of China-Russia mutually beneficial cooperation has taken an extraordinary journey through mountains and valleys, overcoming challenges and obstacles, he said.

China and Russia should continue to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and solidify the material foundation for their comprehensive strategic coordination, bring more benefits to the people of both countries and give stronger momentum to global development, he said.

Xi noted that the two countries should uphold fairness and justice and defend the international order. China and Russia, as main theaters of Asia and Europe in WWII, have made decisive contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and laid a solid foundation for the establishment of the post-war international order, he said.

As forces for stability, progress, and development in the international community, China and Russia should continue to firmly stand together, resolutely safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and continuously promote an equal and orderly multipolar world, said Xi.

China and Russia must uphold solidarity and mutual assistance and act as leading forces in global governance, Xi noted, stressing that the future of the world should be decided by all countries together, and the fruits of global development should be shared by all.

As major countries and key emerging market economies, China and Russia both shoulder the lofty mission of advancing global governance toward greater equity and justice, and the two sides should enhance coordination within multilateral platforms such as the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, remain committed to true multilateralism, guide global governance in the right direction, and promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, he said.

Xi emphasized that in the face of a turbulent and complex international situation, China and Russia must firmly uphold the spirit of lasting bilateral good-neighborliness and friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two countries should stand together to overcome challenges, comprehensively elevate the level, scope and resilience of China-Russia relations, inject greater stability into world peace and security, and provide stronger momentum for global development and prosperity, said Xi.