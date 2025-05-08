LINE

China Coast Guard drives away Japanese vessel illegally entering waters of Diaoyu Island

2025-05-08 17:10:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge

(ECNS)-- China Coast Guard expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that entered the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Islands from Wednesday to Thursday, said Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard.

"The Diaoyu Islands and their affiliated islets are China's inherent territory. We urge the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters," Liu said.

He added that the China Coast Guard will continue to conduct regular rights protection and law enforcement operations in the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

(By Evelyn)

