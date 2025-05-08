Beijing to host world's first Humanoid Robots Games

(ECNS) -- The world's first comprehensive sports competition dedicated to humanoid robots — the World Humanoid Robot Games — will be held from August 15 to 17 at Beijing's National Stadium (the Bird's Nest) and the National Speed Skating Oval (the Ice Ribbon), according to the official "Beijing Release" WeChat account.

The event will feature two types of competitions: main events and side events. The main events focus on showcasing the skills of humanoid robots, including track and field races, soccer, dance, as well as material handling and pharmaceutical sorting. The side events emphasize fun and audience interaction, featuring sports such as playing badminton, table tennis, and basketball.

Jiang Guangzhi, director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, noted that the sports is expected to drive technological advancement across multiple disciplines, including mechanical design, artificial intelligence, large language models, optics, sensing, and materials science, and to accelerate the integration of robots into various real-world production and daily life scenarios.

(By Zhao Li)