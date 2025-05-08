China identifies four newly recorded fungal species in E China

(ECNS) -- Researchers have uncovered four newly recorded species of macrofungi in Haiyan County of Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, as reported on Wednesday by Haiyan Branch of Jiaxing Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau, Zhejiang Province.

Researchers from the Nanjing Institute of Environmental Sciences, Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China, conducted scientific expeditions, successfully collecting the four macrofungal species -- Collybiopsis clavicystidiata, Psathyrella microsporoides, Collybiopsis vellerea, and Psathyrella abieticola.

A total of six newly recorded macrofungal species in China have been found in this county.

Pileus of Collybiopsis clavicystidiata is initially convex to hemispherical, becoming plano-convex to flat with an uplifted margin with age. It appears solitary or scattered in coniferous forest litter during summer.

Cap of Psathyrella microsporoides features from bell-shaped to convex, subumbonate, light beige-brownish in colour, then tending to grey with light purple shades.

Collybiopsis vellerea has a dull, greyish orange pileus with a darker center. It appears scattered or in groups during summer and autumn in the litter layer of coniferous or broad-leaved forests.

Psathyrella abieticola typically has a cap diameter of 2 to 7 centimeters, with a hemispherical to expanded shape. Its color ranges from orange-yellow to reddish-brown, and the surface exhibits fine, scaly textures. It grows on decayed wood, fallen branches, or rotting timber in coniferous forests.

（By Li Yan）