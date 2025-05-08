LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China slams U.S.' elimination of de minimis policy

2025-05-08 17:17:40chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

China firmly opposes the United States' decision to eliminate the de minimis exemption, a tax-free policy that allows low-cost parcels to enter the U.S. duty-free, for Chinese goods, and will work with all countries to promote the sound development of cross-border e-commerce, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The White House ended U.S. duty-free access for low-value shipments worth $800 or less from China on Friday, removing the de minimis exemptions availed of by Shein, Temu and other e-commerce firms.

"The U.S. decision to cancel the de minimis exemption for China will not be able to stop the rapid development of cross-border e-commerce," said He Yadong, spokesman for the ministry, at a news conference on Thursday.

He noted that cross-border e-commerce meets the personalized needs of consumers in various countries, with unique advantages of high efficiency, fast delivery and low costs.

"We are willing to work with all countries to strengthen cooperation and jointly create a fair and predictable policy environment to promote the healthy and sustainable development of cross-border e-commerce," He said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]