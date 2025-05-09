Xi calls on China, Russia to maintain strategic resolve, coordination

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have a chat over tea at the president's office of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China and Russia should maintain strategic resolve and coordination as the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation.

Xi made the remarks during a chat over tea with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the president's office of the Kremlin in Moscow.

As long as China and Russia maintain strategic resolve and coordination, no force can stop the two countries from achieving their respective development and revitalization, no force can shake the strong foundation of long-standing friendship between the two peoples, and no force can hold back the prevailing trend toward a multipolar world and economic globalization, said Xi.

Xi also voiced readiness to stay in close communication with Putin to chart the course for China-Russia relations and make contributions to advancing global governance.

For his part, Putin said that Russia and China have always stood together in solidarity and supported each other, forging an unbreakable friendship.

The Russian president said he is willing to maintain close strategic communication with Xi, provide strategic guidance for the development of bilateral relations, jointly respond to the challenges of a complex international landscape, deepen comprehensive strategic coordination, safeguard common interests of the two countries and promote the development of a more equitable, democratic and multipolar world.

The two heads of state exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues. Xi said that China advocates for and remains committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security at the global level, and believes it is important to take seriously the legitimate security concerns of all countries and eliminate the root causes of the Ukraine crisis.

China welcomes all efforts conducive to peace and looks forward to reaching a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement on the Ukraine crisis that is accepted by all relevant parties through dialogue, Xi noted.

Putin highly commended China's objective and impartial position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, saying that Russia is ready to engage in peace talks without preconditions and hopes to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement.