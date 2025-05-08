Chinese embassy reiterates three points after U.S. signals planned trade talks not initiated by Washington

When asked to comment on the U.S.' statement that it will not lower tariffs before negotiations begin and has implied that the talks were not initiated by the U.S. side, following China's recent announcement of upcoming talks with the U.S. side, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. said on Thursday that first, the U.S. side has recently reached out to China through various channels, actively conveying its desire to engage with China on tariffs and other related issues. After carefully assessing the U.S. messages, China decided to agree to hold discussions. The talks are being held at the request of the U.S. side.

Second, it is China's consistent position to firmly oppose the U.S. abuse of tariffs. China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, uphold international fairness and justice, and defend WTO rules and the multilateral trading system, according to a statement published on the embassy's website.

Third, this tariff war was launched by the U.S. side. If the U.S. genuinely wants a negotiated solution, it should stop making threats and exerting pressure, and engage in talks with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit. China will never accept a situation where the U.S. says one thing but does another, nor will China seek any agreement at the cost of principles or international fairness and justice, the spokesperson cautioned.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday that at the invitation of the government of Switzerland, He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12. As the Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, He will have a meeting with the U.S. lead person Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Recently, the U.S. said repeatedly it wants to negotiate with China. This meeting is requested by the U.S. side, spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday in response to media inquiries about China's expectations for those talks.

Lin also noted that China firmly opposes the U.S.’s tariff hikes. This position remains unchanged. Meanwhile, as we’ve stressed many times before, China is open to dialogue, but any dialogue must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.

“To pressure or coerce China in whatever way simple does not work. We will resolutely safeguard our legitimate interests and uphold international fairness and justice,” Lin said.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) earlier on Wednesday also underscored that the new U.S. administration has taken a series of unreasonable and unilateral tariff measures, which have severely disrupted bilateral economic and trade ties and the international economic and trade order, posing serious challenges to the recovery of the global economy. In order to defend its legitimate rights and interests, China has taken resolute countermeasures.

Recently, the U.S. side has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue on tariffs and related issues through multiple channels. After a careful assessment of the U.S. messages, China has decided to engage with the U.S. side, taking into account global expectations, national interests, and calls from the American industry and consumers, the spokesperson said.