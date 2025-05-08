From suspension to glory: Chinese snooker star Zhao makes history

(ECNS)-- In a historic moment for Chinese snooker, 28-year-old Zhao Xintong clinched his maiden World Championship title on Tuesday morning, defeating British veteran Mark Williams 18-12 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Zhao's victory marked the first time a Chinese player claimed one of snooker's most prestigious crowns.

Chinese player Zhao Xintong holds the trophy. （Photo/VCG）

A dream in childhood

The seeds of Zhao’s triumph were planted back in 2005 when Ding Junhui, then 18, became the first Chinese snooker player to win the China Open.

Ding’s breakthrough inspired a generation and cemented his legacy as China’s snooker pioneer.

For Zhao, who at eight years old was primarily interested in soccer and table tennis, Ding’s success became a defining moment. Coincidentally, Ding’s victory was on Zhao’s birthday, he recalled. Watching Ding lift the trophy, Zhao decided to follow in his footsteps.

To support their son, Zhao’s parents transformed a bedroom in their home into a billiards room, where Zhao devoted countless hours to mastering his skills.

His talent soon shone through, and by age 16, he earned a coveted spot at the prestigious World Snooker Academy in Sheffield. Even Ding’s father, Ding Li, praised Zhao’s potential.

Rise to stardom and setbacks

In 2015, Zhao qualified for the World Snooker Professional Championship and quickly caught the eye of legends like Ronnie O'Sullivan.

His career trajectory surged with a 2021 UK Championship win, making him the youngest post-90s Triple Crown champion and China’s second world-class star after Ding.

However, Zhao’s journey faced turbulence in 2023 due to his fringe role in a match-fixing scandal. The World Snooker Tour handed him a 20-month suspension.

“I’m deeply ashamed,” Zhao publicly apologized, vowing redemption. Instead of succumbing to despair, he channeled his energy into relentless training.

In September 2024, Zhao returned to competition as an amateur in the European Q-Tour events to earn ranking points. He demonstrated resilience, claiming four consecutive titles in just four months, striking two maximum 147 breaks along the way, ultimately securing this year's World Championship qualifying wildcard.

He dismantled defending finalist Jack Jones, compatriot Lei Peifan, and local hero Chris Wakelin.

His stunning 17-7 semifinal victory over seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan made him only the second Chinese player after Ding to reach the World Championship final.

The final against 50-year-old Williams, the oldest Crucible finalist in history, set a record for the largest age gap in a World Championship decider, where he etched his name into snooker history.

British veteran snooker player Mark Williams (L) and Chinese player Zhao Xintong. （Photo/VCG）

His legacy

Witnessing Zhao’s triumph, Ding reflected: “The darkness we endured together has brought light. Zhao has achieved our generation’s shared dream. China’s snooker rise is unstoppable.”

"Zhao played great," O'Sullivan graciously said after the semi-final. "It was his moment to enjoy at the end of the match. It would be amazing for snooker and for him if he becomes world champion.”

Williams, gracious in defeat, hailed Zhao as the "new superstar of the game," adding that "I'm glad I'll be too old when he's dominating the game!"

For Zhao, the victory transcends personal glory. His journey shows that perseverance, even after darkness, can illuminate the world.

(By Mo Honge)