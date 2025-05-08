Xi extends congratulations to China-Russia cultural exchange event

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended here Wednesday congratulations to a China-Russia people-to-people and cultural exchange event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

In his message, Xi pointed out that 80 years ago, the Chinese people and the Russian people jointly made indelible historical contributions to the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and forged an unbreakable great friendship with blood, laying a solid foundation for the high-level development of bilateral relations.

Xi said that 80 years later, with joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations have demonstrated renewed vitality and forged a new model of major-country relations.

He emphasized that strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges is of great and far-reaching significance for enhancing mutual understanding, promoting good-neighborliness and friendship, and consolidating the social and popular support for the development of bilateral ties.

The Chinese president said that he hopes media outlets of both countries will join hands to forge ahead with a shared mission and carry out warm and down-to-earth people-to-people and cultural exchanges that connect people's hearts, so as to inject new momentum into mutual understanding and amity between the two peoples, refresh the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, and make new contributions to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The event was co-hosted by China Media Group and All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a congratulatory message to the event.