China decides to engage with U.S. on tariff issue: MOC

(ECNS) -- China has agreed to engage with the U.S. side on the tariff issue after fully considering global expectations, China's interests, and appeals from U.S. industries and consumers, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson stated that recently, senior U.S. officials have been signaling possible adjustments to tariff measures and actively conveying messages to China through various channels, expressing willingness to discuss tariff and other issues with China.

China has conducted evaluations of the U.S. overtures, the spokesperson said.

He pointed out that it the U.S. truly wants to solve problems through negotiations, it should face up to the severe negative impact of its unilateral tariff measures on itself and the world, conform to international trade rules, insist on fairness and justice, and heed the rational voices from various sectors.

It should demonstrate sincerity for talks, correct its wrong practices, and meet China halfway to address each other's concerns through equal consultation, the spokesperson said. "China will never accept any practice of saying one thing but doing another. Even less will it accept any attempt to use talks as a cover to continue coercion and blackmail. China will never trade away its principled position or sacrifice international fairness and justice for any deal."

Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise does not lead to respect, the spokesperson stressed.

He called for those countries to uphold principled positions and fairness and justice to safeguard their legitimate interests.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance communication and coordination, jointly reject unilateralism and protectionism as well as acts of bullying and hegemony, safeguard free trade and multilateralism, and promote the development of an open and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all," the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)