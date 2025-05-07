China's financial regulators committed to capital market stability

A pedestrian passes the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Pudong New Area. (WANG GANG/FOR CHINA DAILY)

China's top financial regulators have reinforced their commitment to the stability of the country's capital market on Wednesday, vowing to provide sufficient funding when necessary.

The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, will firmly support Central Huijin Investment Ltd, in increasing its holdings of stock market index funds when necessary and will provide sufficient relending support to facilitate such operations, PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a news conference.

Li Yunze, head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, said the administration will revise regulatory rules on insurance companies to encourage their stock investments, reducing the risk factor for equity investments in solvency capability evaluation by another 10 percent.

Li said that the pilot program for long-term investment of insurance funds will be expanded to usher in more funds to the market, adding that China will accelerate the rollout of financing mechanisms compatible with the country's new model of real estate development.