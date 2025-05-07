Xi says friendship forged with blood, lives inexhaustible source of China-Russia amity

President Xi Jinping said that the profound friendship forged with blood and lives in the World Anti-Fascist War has become an inexhaustible source of the everlasting amity between China and Russia.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published Wednesday by the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his arrival in Russia for a state visit and the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the founding of the United Nations, Xi said that together with the heroic Russian people, he will honor the past and pay tribute to the martyrs.

Xi said that all those who made great contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War -- from generals to soldiers -- will never be forgotten, noting that the people of China and Russia fought side by side and supported each other during the war.

Eighty years ago, just forces all over the world, including China and the Soviet Union, united to fight a common enemy and triumphed over fascism, Xi said.

Today, eight decades later, unilateralism, hegemony and acts of bullying are inflicting severe harm, and humanity once again stands at a crossroads -- between unity or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum, he added.

The world must take history as a mirror, draw wisdom and strength from the profound lessons of World War II and the great victory in the World Anti-Fascist War, resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, and jointly create a brighter future for humanity, Xi said.