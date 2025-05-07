China agrees to engage with U.S. over tariff

China has agreed to engage with the United States on tariff issues, after the White House signaled the possibility of adjusting its tariff policies and proactively reached out to Beijing through various channels, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng, the Chinese lead for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, will meet with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, during his visit to Switzerland from May 9 to 12, a spokesperson with the ministry said.

The decision was made after China had carefully evaluated the U.S. information and, taking into account global expectations, China's interests, as well as the appeals of U.S. businesses and consumers, the spokesperson said.

"China's position on these matters has been consistent - whether through dialogue or action, China's resolve to safeguard its development interests will not change, nor will its stance and goal of upholding international fairness and justice and maintaining the international economic and trade order," the spokesperson said.

"China is ready to fight to the end if needed, but its door remains open for dialogue," the spokesperson said. "Any dialogue and negotiations must be based on mutual respect, equal consultation, and mutual benefit."

If the U.S. wants to resolve the issues through negotiations, it must face up to the severe negative impacts its unilateral tariff measures have had on itself and the world, acknowledge the international economic and trade rules, fairness and justice, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. must show its sincerity for talks, correct its erroneous practices, and work together with China to resolve the concerns through equal consultation, the spokesperson added.

"If the U.S. tries to use talks as a pretext to continue its coercion and extortion, China will not accept it and will not sacrifice its principled stance or international fairness and justice to reach any agreement," the spokesperson said.

China has noted that some other economies are also engaged in negotiations with the United States. It is important to emphasize that appeasement cannot buy peace, and concessions will not earn respect. Adhering to principled positions and upholding fairness and justice are the right paths to safeguarding one's own interests, the spokesperson said.

Regardless of how the international situation may evolve, China will remain steadfast in expanding its opening-up, firmly defending the multilateral trading system centered on the WTO, and continuing to share development opportunities with countries around the world, the spokesperson added.