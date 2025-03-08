Sanctions challenging Xinjiang biz

Deputies from the Xinjiang delegation attend a panel discussion at the annual session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. (WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY)

Sanctions targeting businesses in China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region over accusations of "forced labor" have become one of the biggest challenges in the region's development, Xinjiang Party Secretary Ma Xingrui said.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the annual session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday, Ma accused some Western countries of lying about Xinjiang and using human rights as a pretext to hinder its growth.

"They want to see Xinjiang fall back into poverty so they can carry out acts of terrorism and separatism to interfere with China's development," Ma said.

The United States, relying on "fabricated evidence", has imposed sanctions on Xinjiang businesses based on allegations of genocide and forced labor, affecting more than 144 companies, he said.

Ma said employment in Xinjiang is legally protected and dismissed the forced labor claims as baseless. "I want people to visit Xinjiang and see what it is really like and not be duped by media intent on smearing Xinjiang."

Wang Mingshan, a deputy from the Xinjiang delegation and vice-director of the Standing Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional People's Congress, said the people of Xinjiang "won't be trampled upon."

"Recently, some Chinese enterprises have taken legal action against organizations and companies that have been spreading rumors about Xinjiang," Wang said. "We will encourage and support more enterprises to use legal tools to protect their legitimate rights."

On Aug 23, the standing committee passed a resolution opposing US sanctions related to Xinjiang and providing support for affected companies. The move has had a positive impact, Wang said.

Xinjiang has been committed to improving working conditions and ensuring that people from all ethnic groups can work in a free, equal, safe and dignified environment, he said.