Lawmakers to focus on AI, other emerging fields

Chinese lawmakers will intensify research on legislation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy and big data, according to a report.

The report on the work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, was submitted to the ongoing third session of the 14th NPC on Saturday for review.

According to the report, the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC plans to deliberate on 34 bills this year, making every effort to advance high-quality legislative work.

The report, while focusing on the high-tech field, said that Chinese legislators also plan to formulate a law to promote ethnic unity, forging a strong sense of national identity and reinforcing the Chinese people as one cohesive community.

The country will also formulate a law on promoting the private sector and a financial law, with continuous efforts in compiling an environmental code, according to the report.