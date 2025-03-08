China signs agreements to open market for Ukrainian peas and wild aquatic products

China and Ukraine signed two agreements on March 6, 2025, paving the way for Ukrainian peas and wild aquatic products to enter the Chinese market. (Photo/Chinese embassy of Ukraine)

China and Ukraine have signed two agreements, opening market for Ukrainian peas and wild aquatic products, according to the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine late Thursday.

On behalf of China's General Administration of Customs, Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun inked the documents on Thursday with Serhii Tkachuk, head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

China-Ukraine agricultural cooperation potential is huge as the two countries are highly complementary in this sector, said Ma at the signing ceremony, adding that China is willing to further strengthen collaboration with Ukraine for the benefit of both nations, Xinhua reported.

The two agreements, he said, will further expand farm product trade and cooperation, contributing to the China-Ukraine strategic partnership.

Vitaliy Koval, Ukraine's agrarian policy and food minister, who also attended the signing ceremony, underscored China's role as the world's largest importer of agricultural products, Ukraine's top trading partner, and a key market for its agricultural exports. He expressed his confidence that the agreements would help expand agricultural trade between the two countries.