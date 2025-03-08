Research team in Hubei Province channels lotus roots into medical breakthrough

Ingredients for Lotus Root Fiber Print (Photo/Screenshot from the official website of the research School)

In the Chinese blockbuster film Ne Zha 2, the tale of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, who uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to reconstruct bodies, captivated broad audiences.

To achieve the feat in real life, in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, a scientific team has spent a decade mastering the technology of using lotus roots to rebuild bones in clinical applications.

A research team from School of Food Science and Engineering of Wuhan Polytechnic University has pioneered a groundbreaking medical application using extracts from lotus root fibers, according to its official website.

By employing 3D printing technology, they create customized bone scaffolds tailored to bone defect areas. The scaffolds stabilize fractured skeletons in the body, guiding cells to grow along the lotus fiber structures and accelerating bone tissue regeneration.

Jiang Xueyu, a lead researcher on the team, told Chinese media that compared to traditional steel nail implants, the lotus fiber scaffolds address issues such as poor adaptability and extensive surgical exposure.

According to Jiang, they also significantly reduce the risk of patient rejection. Crucially, the scaffold's degradation rate perfectly aligns with the pace of new bone growth, eliminating the need for secondary removal surgeries.

The technology is currently undergoing animal trials and, if successfully applied in clinical settings, could drastically lower treatment costs and alleviate suffering for fracture patients, the School noted.

Beyond medical breakthroughs, the team has also achieved remarkable progress in developing functional food ingredients and health products from lotus roots. Their patented lotus root powder retains nearly all nutrients and can be used to create instant beverage mixes, fish cakes, cookies, and even high-activity probiotic products through lactic acid bacteria fermentation. The gelatinized powder also serves as a material for 3D-printed foods, hinting at a future where whimsical treats shaped like Ne Zha or his Wind and Fire Wheels could be crafted on demand.